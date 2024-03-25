Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The school were selected from all Lancashire Primary Schools to be one of five finalists to perform at Chorley Theatre on Thursday 21st March to a panel of judges. The children were challenged to create an adventure story based on Welsh folklore - The last adventure of Owen Glydwr.

Working alongside Heritage Learning Lancashire the children have spent time writing, learning and practising hard for this competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition piece was then performed in front of a panel of judges - Mikey Kenney (musician), Tamara Williams (storyteller), Heather Fox and Robin Cranshaw. After a nervous day of performing and engaging in activities - Year 5 were ecstatic to be named the winners.

The winners are Year 5 from St Mary's in Morecambe.

The children were awarded with a storytelling trophy and badges. A follow up presentation is to take place in school were gold badges and a silver salver will be presented.