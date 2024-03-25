Morecambe school wins Lancashire-wide Storytelling Festival 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The school were selected from all Lancashire Primary Schools to be one of five finalists to perform at Chorley Theatre on Thursday 21st March to a panel of judges. The children were challenged to create an adventure story based on Welsh folklore - The last adventure of Owen Glydwr.
Working alongside Heritage Learning Lancashire the children have spent time writing, learning and practising hard for this competition.
The competition piece was then performed in front of a panel of judges - Mikey Kenney (musician), Tamara Williams (storyteller), Heather Fox and Robin Cranshaw. After a nervous day of performing and engaging in activities - Year 5 were ecstatic to be named the winners.
The children were awarded with a storytelling trophy and badges. A follow up presentation is to take place in school were gold badges and a silver salver will be presented.