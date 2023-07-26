Moor Park Primary’s amazing attendance award certificate
Milo has just finished Moor Park primary school achieving 100% attendance
By Matt ClarkeContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST
Milo started Moor Park Primary back in September 2016 and didn’t miss a day of school right through to leaving last Friday July 21 2023.The school presented him with a certificate for his attendance at the leavers assembly on Friday due to being the only child to achieve this feat.