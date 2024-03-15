Moor Park High School and sixth form partners with Northrop Grumman

George Walker, Teacher of Computer Science leads our Cyber First Scheme at Moor Park High School and Sixth Form said "Having an industry partnership with Northrop Grumman has opened so many doors, and it is down to the CyberFirst Schools initiative. Designing, developing, building and supporting some of the most advanced products. Whether it’s making a 200-ton airplane invisible, predicting cyber-attacks before they happen or solving the mysteries of the universe, wherever the boundaries of possible are being pushed, Northrop Grumman is there. With our students having access to this company, I look forward to building a brighter and stronger partnership.”