Moor Park High School and sixth form partners with Northrop Grumman
Through collaboration with local and global industries, this initiative trains the future generation of cybersecurity professionals12. It’s a commendable effort to bridge the critical skill gap in protecting the UK’s digital landscape.
George Walker, Teacher of Computer Science leads our Cyber First Scheme at Moor Park High School and Sixth Form said "Having an industry partnership with Northrop Grumman has opened so many doors, and it is down to the CyberFirst Schools initiative. Designing, developing, building and supporting some of the most advanced products. Whether it’s making a 200-ton airplane invisible, predicting cyber-attacks before they happen or solving the mysteries of the universe, wherever the boundaries of possible are being pushed, Northrop Grumman is there. With our students having access to this company, I look forward to building a brighter and stronger partnership.”
Nadia (Senior Software Engineer), Dan (Software Engineer) and Dan (Project Manager) attended Moor Park to complete a drop down day with our Students on Thursday. This allowed our students to participate in two programming workshops focusing on Scratch (Year 7) and Python (Year 9), have a Question and Answer Session with the employees, and build upon the skills they learn in our Computing Curriculum.
We would highly recommend joining the CyberFirst Schools and Colleges scheme for the following reasons:
By participating in this scheme, students gain access to specialised workshops and resources focused on cyber security. It gives them an opportunity to enhance their skills andknowledge in a rapidly evolving field.
Being part of the scheme connects institutions with other like-minded schools and colleges.
By nurturing young talents through the CyberFirst initiative, schools and colleges actively contribute to strengthening the UK's cybersecurity landscape.