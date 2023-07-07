Moor Park High School and Sixth Form are awarded Bronze Cyber First School Status

CyberFirst Schools & Colleges is an initiative set up by the NCSC, a part of GCHQ, and delivered by IN4 Group in the North West, to encourage a more diverse range of young people to pursue careers in the cyber sector.

The programme is focused on the most disadvantaged and deprived communities with over 35% of the students supported by the pupil premium, which is a grant given to schools from the government to improve the education of underprivileged children.

We're thrilled to have been recognised as a Bronze CyberFirst School by @NCSC and have this presented to us by the Secretary of State for Defence, The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP, at an awards ceremony earlier this week. This achievement reflects our dedication to fostering a strong foundation in cyber security, computer science, and digital education for our school community.

George Walker and a student from Moor Park receiving their award from Ben Wallace

We look forward to working with our industry partner, Northrop Grumman to develop extra-curricular and enrichment activities for our students to participate in to allow them to see everything there is to offer in the world of cyber security.

George Walker, our Teacher of Computer Science and our CyberFirst Lead, said: “Being accredited as a Bronze Cyber First School and College has allowed us to demonstrate our passion and drive to improve cyber education at Moor Park High School. Having this accreditation and through industry engagement in the future, we hope that more students become cyber savvy and value the skills they are learning in Computing lessons. My main aim is to provide our young people with opportunities I never experienced at school!"

We go above and beyond to enrich student’s lives and empower them to consider their cyber and tech futures. Right now, there is a large amount of tech roles that aren’t being filled, whether that be software engineers, data scientists, intelligence analysts, developers and many more. As the North West Cyber Corridor expands, we will continue to wave the flag for Cyber and produce diverse talent ready for Lancashire.