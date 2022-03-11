The Year 7 students were thrilled as Coun Jane Bell read out their poems which have recently been published in the book Empowered, The Power of Words, edited by Alfie Jones.
The Mayor is well-versed with the workings of the school as her four children were pupils.
And now three of her grandchildren are continuing the long tradition.
The Mayor has been associated with Worden for nearly 40 years in her various guises as mum, youth worker, for many years as a governor and now as grandmother.
Photo: Daniel Martino
The Mayor was full of praise and spoke warmly about the youngsters’ poems.
Photo: Daniel Martino
The Mayor said: “The poems were very impressive, full of emotion and extremely well written.”
Photo: Daniel Martino
A lovely and lively lunch was had with the students and following that the Student Council chatted with the mayor - listening with interest as she spoke about her time as a councillor.
Photo: Daniel Martino