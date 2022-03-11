The Mayor of South Ribble Jane Bell visited Worden Academy in Leyland for World Book Day. Pictured are pupils Katie and George dressed in the mayoral robes.

World Book Day: South Ribble Mayor visits Leyland school pupils and reads their own poetry

The Mayor of South Ribble made a poetic visit to [email protected] in Leyland to mark World Book Day!

By Jane Clare
Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:19 am
Updated Friday, 11th March 2022, 11:19 am

The Year 7 students were thrilled as Coun Jane Bell read out their poems which have recently been published in the book Empowered, The Power of Words, edited by Alfie Jones.

The Mayor is well-versed with the workings of the school as her four children were pupils.

And now three of her grandchildren are continuing the long tradition.

A long association

The Mayor has been associated with Worden for nearly 40 years in her various guises as mum, youth worker, for many years as a governor and now as grandmother.

Listening intently

The Mayor was full of praise and spoke warmly about the youngsters’ poems.

A special reading

The Mayor said: “The poems were very impressive, full of emotion and extremely well written.”

Full of praise

A lovely and lively lunch was had with the students and following that the Student Council chatted with the mayor - listening with interest as she spoke about her time as a councillor.

