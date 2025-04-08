Maths School offers applicants tutoring to boost GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster University School of Mathematics (LUSoM) has started an innovative new programme to help boost their applicants' GCSE scores, online tutoring with their own students. To gain a place at LUSoM, students are required to have a grade 8 or higher in GCSE Mathematics and sit an aptitude test. All students study A-level Mathematics and Further Mathematics and the school offers a fast-paced curriculum which goes above and beyond the normal specification including project work with university academics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of School, Pete Tiltman said "We hit the ground running from September so we want the students as well prepared as possible from their GCSE studies. This is a great opportunity for the applicants who can benefit from advice from students who were in their exact position last year or the year before. It's also a great opportunity for our students who get paid the real living wage and I know a lot of them are keen to help see LUSoM grow in numbers."

The programme is overseen by LUSoM's Outreach Director, Wing Liu, who co-ordinates the resources used. Wing said "At LUSoM, we are passionate about making high-level mathematics accessible to talented students across the region. This free tutoring initiative not only helps applicants – regardless of financial background – strengthen their mathematical foundations but also allows our own students to develop key skills in mentoring and communication. It’s fantastic to see our students giving back, supporting the next generation of mathematicians, and helping to grow a thriving mathematical community in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students deliver the tutoring from the school after they have finished their own lessons. Calum Butchart, one of the students involved said "Tutoring provides me with a way of sharing the knowledge I have developed over my time at LUSoM with applicants in similar positions to where I was nearly two years ago, it’s an extremely fulfilling position that I enjoy every part of."

LUSoM - a specialist Maths Sixth Form based in Preston

Last year, Lancashire came bottom of all counties in the percentage of students who take Further Maths A-level, however since LUSoM opened, there has already been a doubling in the numbers of students taking Further Maths within central Preston. Students come to the school from across the county and in its first set of A-level grades, the school has achieved results which put it in the top few percent of all schools (state and private) for both attainment and value added. It has a wide-ranging outreach programme working with students from primary age upwards to encourage a love of maths across the region.

LUSoM is a collaboration between two outstanding education providers, Lancaster University, which is consistently ranked among the best universities in the UK and top 15 in national league tables, and Cardinal Newman College, one of the highest performing Sixth Form Colleges nationally, based on A-Level progress.