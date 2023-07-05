Lovell brings ecological awareness to Leyland school

Laura Taylor, community engagement manager at Lovell

The Lovell Homes team based in the North West region worked with St. Anne's Catholic School, located near to its Shawbrook Manor site, on a colourful project to create ecological awareness through the school's surroundings.

Lovell generously provided pallet planters, which were handcrafted by its apprentices, as well as compost and seeds. By transforming salvaged materials into captivating focal points, small pockets of the school grounds will be infused with vibrant hues.

Laura Taylor, community engagement manager at Lovell, said: “The planters will be thoughtfully positioned across the school, creating spaces that will captivate the children's imaginations.

Ruth Schofield, year 2 teacher and eco ambassador at St Anne's Catholic School

“The students themselves will actively participate in the project, lending their green thumbs to fill them with seeds and plants. By doing so, they will actively promote the presence of bees and encourage the various insects and flora to flourish within the school environment.”

To extend the joy of nature beyond the school's premises, Lovell has provided each child with a pack of herbs to plant at home. This gesture not only cultivates a curiosity for the natural world but empowers children to play an active role in nurturing biodiversity within their own homes.

Lovell has further equipped the school with an information sheet, helping students to learn about practical ways they can contribute to preserving and fostering the diversity of life around them.

Laura added: “By providing valuable insights and suggestions, we hope to instil a sense of appreciation for biodiversity as well as environmental responsibility in the young minds, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Ruth Schofield, a passionate Year 2 teacher and eco ambassador at the school, said: “We are so grateful to Lovell for this wonderful project and for the enthusiasm shown at involving children in this worthwhile initiative.

"We are eagerly looking forward to immersing our students more in the ongoing stages of this scheme. It is through such collaborations that we can instil a sense of wonder and care for the world around us in the hearts of our children."

Lovell Homes nearby development is in its final stages with only a handful of properties left for sale. Anybody interested in securing a home at Shawbrook Manor, which has proven very popular with families in Leyland, should contact the sales office to check availability on the remaining four and five-bedroom homes. Prices start from £319,950 with a range of offers available such as mortgage contributions and stamp duty paid.

To find out more or book an appointment visit Shawbrook Manor | Homes for Sale Leyland | Lovell or call 01772 341084.