Lostock Hall Academy: 21 pictures from the 2023 prom at Rivington Hall Barn
Take a look at the fabulous pictures from Lostock Hall Academy’s prom.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:25 BST
On Tuesday, June 27, the valedictory celebration for the school’s class of 2023 took place at Rivington Hall Barn.
A Lostock Hall Academy spokeserson said: “After five years of hard work, it was time for the leavers to relax and enjoy a special evening. They all arrived in style and dressed to impress with stunning gowns, sharp suits and impressive cars, ready for an evening of fun, friendship, delicious food and dancing. It was an unforgettable evening, and everyone had a wonderful time.”
