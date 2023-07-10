News you can trust since 1886
Lostock Hall Academy: 21 pictures from the 2023 prom at Rivington Hall Barn

Take a look at the fabulous pictures from Lostock Hall Academy’s prom.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 10th Jul 2023, 18:25 BST

On Tuesday, June 27, the valedictory celebration for the school’s class of 2023 took place at Rivington Hall Barn.

A Lostock Hall Academy spokeserson said: “After five years of hard work, it was time for the leavers to relax and enjoy a special evening. They all arrived in style and dressed to impress with stunning gowns, sharp suits and impressive cars, ready for an evening of fun, friendship, delicious food and dancing. It was an unforgettable evening, and everyone had a wonderful time.”

Take a look at the pictures from the valedictory dinner

1. Lostock Hall Academy's prom

Take a look at the pictures from the valedictory dinner Photo: submit

Arriving in style

2. Lostock Hall Academy's prom

Arriving in style Photo: submit

A pair of prom goers

3. Lostock Hall Academy's prom

A pair of prom goers Photo: submit

A large group posing in front of a limo

4. Lostock Hall Academy's prom

A large group posing in front of a limo Photo: submit

