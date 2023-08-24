News you can trust since 1886
Lostock Hall Academy: 11 photos from their successful 2023 GCSE results day

2023 has proved to be another successful year for the students of Lostock Hall Academy.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:51 BST

The school says congratulations to all the students of Lostock Hall Academy who, despite challenges over the last few years, have been successful in achieving results to be proud of.

The continued success and drive for excellence at Lostock Hall Academy can be seen through the broad range of subjects that achieved top marks for their students,according to the school.

These top marks not only include the core subjects of English and Maths, but the more creative subjects that the schools says “reflect the importance we continue to place on this side of the curriculum, as well as the career opportunities open to all our students in the world of media, IT and computer science, engineering and business.”

Mrs Gorman the Principal said: “To be a part of the celebrations today with students, staff and parents is an absolute privilege as Principal. This is why teachers come into the job and work hard to help students be the best that they can be. The Trustees and I wish them all every success on their chosen pathway to the future.”

A group celebrating

1. GCSE results day at Lostock Hall Academy

A group celebrating Photo: Neil Cross

Chloe Burns and Ellie Jamieson

2. GCSE results day at Lostock Hall Academy

Chloe Burns and Ellie Jamieson Photo: Neil Cross

Jessica O'Neill with tears of joy

3. GCSE results day at Lostock Hall Academy

Jessica O'Neill with tears of joy Photo: Neil Cross

Jessica O'Neill

4. GCSE results day at Lostock Hall Academy

Jessica O'Neill Photo: Neil Cross

