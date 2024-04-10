Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire impressed by Burnley College’s Pioneering Approach to Education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once again officially recognised by the Government as the Number One college in England*, Burnley College stands as a beacon of excellence and innovation in the education sector.

During her tour, led by Burnley College Principal Karen Buchanan, Mrs Parker explored a range of facilities that highlight the College’s commitment to using the latest technology and industry partnerships to enrich the learning experiences.

Among the areas showcased were the College’s vibrant Esports Suites; Engineering and Construction departments, featuring the latest in automation and robot technologies, 5-axis CNC machines and 3D printing; Fitness Evolution, with its cryotherapy suite, environment chamber and elite athlete gym; and the Science, Health and Education facilities, with a ward simulation with life-like medical mannequins and a state-of-the-art Anatomage table.

Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP (centre) and Principal of Burnley College, Karen

Representatives of Burnley College’s Apprenticeship training arm, Themis, spoke with pride about their dynamic partnerships with more than 600 leading employers and how employer engagement ensures all learners gain the vital skills, knowledge and behaviours needed for the workplace.

She was given the opportunity to fly a drone, while hearing about a groundbreaking initiative that allowed Burnley College students to gain industry experience using a fleet of drones to assist Burnley Council in mapping forested areas. A Matterport 360 camera was also demonstrated, along with its innovative use for students to navigate the campus virtually.

In the College’s purpose-built Science, Health and Education building, Principal Karen Buchanan explained the role of T Levels in the suite of academic qualifications offered:

“T Levels offer our students significant workplace experience alongside theoretical learning, preparing them for successful careers in their chosen fields. It’s vital that, in areas like health, their learning is backed up with real-world experience in the workplace, making them career ready with all the important skills they need.”

Using the advanced Anatomage display, used to train the nurses and midwives of the future at Burnley

She added that the visit was a fantastic opportunity to showcase the College’s continuing position as Number One in England: a status it has held since 2028.

“It was an honour to welcome the Lord Lieutenant to our amazing campus. She was extremely interested and asked in-depth questions to our divisional leads on the tour.

“We were proud to present her with a small gift of a 3D printed box, bearing the red rose of Lancashire, that was produced by learners in the 3D Printing Lab.

“We really enjoy the opportunity to celebrate our students’ incredible achievements which really bring to life our status as Number One college in England.”

For more information about Burnley College and its innovative educational and training programmes for those completing their GCSEs, Adult learners returning to achieve vital qualifications. Those looking to upskill to progress their career and university students, visit www.burnley.ac.uk.