Local schoolchildren crowned best debaters in West Lancashire

A group of pupils at Tarleton Academy in Preston, part of Endeavour Learning Trust, have been crowned the best debaters in West Lancashire in the Great Lancashire Debate this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Lancashire Debate, supporting UK Parliament Week, invited schools from across the county to find the best debaters across Lancashire.

Six students from Tarleton entered into the debate. To enter, they had to write a five-minute presentation on what they predict Lancashire will be like in 50 years' time, and the changes they feel need to be made by Parliament today to benefit the county over the next 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as being crowned as the top debaters in West Lancashire, Tarleton’s Daisy Sutton from Year 9 was also recognised as a highly commended speaker by the judges.

Tarleton Students at the Great Lancashire Debate

The competition itself was judged by Helen Bingley, High Sheriff of Lancashire, and Dr Clare Egan, an English and creative writing lecturer at Lancaster University.

The students had a small amount of time to prepare, but dedicated tutor sessions and lunchtimes to work as a team and construct a speech on their priority of improving the local economy in Lancashire.

They argued that financial support for coastal areas in Lancashire would improve economic growth, which would in turn have a beneficial impact on unemployment rates in towns like Blackpool and Southport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another of their priorities was to provide budgets to allow additional training and education for those finding it hard to get into employment, as well as support groups to allow them to discuss anxieties that may prevent them from entering the world of work.

Tarleton pupils celebrate their victory

Scott Parker, Headteacher of Tarleton Academy, said: “These students are a real inspiration, not just to their peers, but also to all of us who might sometimes be tempted to leave the debates to others.”

“By getting involved, our students have not only shown their intelligence but also demonstrated their tenacity and a healthy sense of competition. These are the exact sorts of traits we encourage in all our pupils here at Tarleton.”

David Clayton, Chief Executive of the Endeavour Learning Trust, commented: “Our debaters from Tarleton Academy are examples of the sort of values we encourage at all our schools and academies - critical thinking, eloquence in speech and thought, and self-confidence, matched by a real commitment to supporting their communities to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With students as engaged as these as the leaders of the future, I’m confident that Lancashire will be in good hands 50 years from now”.

The students were highly commended by Lancashire County Council, who praised their creativity and the delivery of their presentation.