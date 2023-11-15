Local school visits new home developer Ascot Homes: A hard hat and wellies experience

The school children from The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School recently had a great opportunity to learn and experience the real-life working environment of a construction site when they visited Ascot Homes’ newest development D’Urton Rise in Broughton. The visit was particularly useful for the children as they were in the middle of their school project, which involved learning about different materials used in construction.

Nick Leigh Site Manager at Ascot Homes, said: “The team at Ascot Homes were delighted to host the children's visit to the site. During the visit, the children had the chance to see and touch various materials, which helped them to understand their properties and uses better.”

In addition to learning about the materials, the children also enjoyed wearing the hard hats and hi vis vests, which added an extra element of fun and excitement to the visit. Some of the children even mentioned that wearing the hard hat was their favourite part of the visit.

Angela Morris, Deputy Headteacher at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School added: “The children (and adults) had the most fantastic time. They are studying materials in Science, learning about the types of materials, their properties and what they can be used for. Seeing the materials used in context, in everyday settings like a house, helps them to understand the variety of materials used and fully appreciate why certain materials are used for strength, stability, protection etc.

Site Manager at Ascot Homes, Nick Leigh with The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School

“Being able to come to the site motivated the children to really engage with their learning and it also stimulated many other sources of discussion such as what job they would like to do when they were older and what could be achieved if they worked hard.“