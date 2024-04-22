Local college welcomes community to Open Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a thriving and successful college that offers a wide range of study programmes for schools leavers, adults and budding apprentices, there is an option for everyone. The college offers a wide range of courses including BTECs, Technical, T Level, Apprenticeships, Advanced Level 3 – including Social Sciences, an exciting new course which includes Criminology, Psychology and Human Biology.

At the event, tours of the outstanding facilities are available which will include viewing the recently refurbished Digital Suites with the very latest computer technology, a mock Hospital Ward for Health Care students, as well as a mock primary school setting for Early Years Education students.

There will also be a chance to find out about the college’s fully funded national and international education trips. This summer, current students at the college will be visiting Malta, Cyprus and Austria to carry out industry placements and dive head first into real-life work situations.

Gareth Sutton, Vice Principal at the college says, “I am so proud of our college, our excellent staff, and the great things our students go on to achieve. With the exciting new course offer and recent investment into some outstanding facilities, there’s never been a better time to join us. Whatever your chosen destination, we’d love to see you on 25th April where a very warm welcome awaits you, as well as lots of support to get you into your dream career.”