Local academy group praised for ‘inspirational’ work after being shortlisted for prestigious award

Endeavour Learning Trust shortlisted in Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust category at the Educate Awards

A network of schools across the North West has been shortlisted for a prestigious award in recognition of their work to engage the local community while ensuring academic excellence.

The Endeavour Learning Trust, which supports schools in South Ribble, West Lancashire and North Sefton, has been nominated at the Educate Awards for the Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust category.

Endeavour has a track record of academic excellence, with schools which were previously rated as ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted having been transformed since joining the trust. Students in secondary schools across the trust make more progress as a result of their schools joining Endeavour, while the development of children in the primary schools is another key strength.

Endeavour Students

The trust’s culture of collaboration benefits children and young people throughout the North West, whether they study at an Endeavour school or live near one. The trust has a long-standing community division known as Endeavour Community which is dedicated to positively shaping the lives of young people throughout the North West.

From free holiday and breakfast clubs to family swimming, bike riding lessons, performing arts groups, mindful meditation sessions, and even adult learning provision, Endeavour Community aims to offer opportunities for everyone in their local area, not just their students and families.

The four secondary schools across Endeavour are open 51 weeks a year to serve as community hubs for sporting and performing arts activities, while their involvement with the government’s Holiday Activity Food Initiative provides free activities and meals to local children from 5-16, reaching more than 1,000 young people each holiday period.

Endeavour’s schools also support a community swimming schedule catering to 400 young people, offering lessons to both children and adults, while the Bikeability programme promotes safe cycling practices to every child in the local area, as well as some further afield. Endeavour Community even organised 129 district-wide sporting competitions, events, and festivals during the 2022/23 academic year across primary, secondary, and special schools.

Endeavour Students

The trust is also committed to inclusion, to making sure that every child is supported to succeed in school despite their additional needs. Endeavour’s pledge to create a culture of belonging for every student has reduced the need for children to seek external support, significantly improving the level of special education across the North West.

This goes beyond the trust itself, as Endeavour staff support local authorities and neighbouring schools with safeguarding their children and providing them with a safe and supportive environment.

The Educate Awards are the largest education awards in the North West. These prestigious awards see the finest schools, colleges, teachers and support staff across Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire and Greater Manchester come together to celebrate their achievements and honour those educators who go above and beyond to provide the best possible experience for their children.

Shortlisted nominees will enjoy a glamorous awards ceremony before the winners of each category are revealed.

David Clayton, Chief Executive at Endeavour Learning Trust, said:

“We are all thrilled to be shortlisted for the most inspirational trust category in these fantastic awards. Just to be shortlisted is incredible and really shows we have succeeded in our mission to combine transformative education and community support. I want every Endeavour school to be the heartbeat of its local community, and I have no doubt that we are well on the way to making this happen.

“Everyone at Endeavour is passionate about making sure every child receives the best possible education, no matter their background or specific challenges, and inclusion is at the heart of all that we do. I am especially pleased that this was recognised by the Educate Awards as it really is our North Star.

“I know we are up against some schools who are doing truly wonderful things for their children so competition will undoubtedly be stiff, but I’m hopeful that our fantastic team will have their hard work rewarded at the awards ceremony. I am so proud of all the hard-working staff and children across our trust, and I look forward to celebrating this achievement with them.”