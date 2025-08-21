LIVE GCSE Results Day 2025: All the news from across Lancashire and Blackpool
The long wait is finally over as all 16-year-olds across the county discover if their hard work has paid off.
We wish everyone picking up results today good luck and a huge congratulations to all those who get what they have been striving for.
Whether A Levels, T Levels or apprenticeships are next are the cards exciting times are ahead.
Follow our live blog below for the latest news as it happens.
Key Events
15 best Lancashire secondary schools for GCSE English & maths results
Take a look below at the 15 secondary schools in Lancashire that had the highest GCSE English and maths results last time around.
Everything you need to know about GCSE results day 2025
For secondary school pupils, their GCSE exams probably now seem like a distant memory.
Where learners can find the 2025 grade boundaries on GCSE results day
GCSE Results Day 2025: Marking and grade boundaries explained - and where learners can find them
15 worst Lancashire secondary schools for GCSE English & maths results
Following on from our earlier post, take a look at the 15 Lancashire secondary schools that had the lowest GCSE English and maths results last time around.
51 throwback pics of Lancashire students celebrating their GCSE results last year
Before the celebratory photos from this year’s GCSE results day come in, take a look at the scenes from last year here: https://www.lep.co.uk/education/51-throwback-pics-of-lancashire-students-celebrating-their-gcse-results-last-year-5281428