The Leyland born star, who was a pupil at the school herself, officially opened the multi-purpose building named 'Woodea's’ on Monday.

The 23-year-old, a five-time world record holder, cut the rope on Woodea’s, which will be a welcome addition to pupils, staff and the wider community.

Headteacher Jillian Shorrocks said: "The opening of Woodea's marks the start of a new chapter at Woodlea.

Liv Cooke returns to her former school, Woodlea Junior's, to open their new building

"Woodea's is based solely on a nurturing philosophy, where staff interact, engage and plan meaningful and enriching activities.”

The building will initially be used as the home of their new before and after school club, which is also attended by children from neighbouring St Andrew's Infant School.

Woodea's will also be used as a training suite for education staff from Woodlea and the wider community, whilst the children of Woodlea will use the room for lessons that use the school grounds.

This includes an archaeological dig site, den building area, wildflower meadow and pond area.

On returning to her old alma mater, Liv, who herself was taught by Jillian, said: “I’m not sure if the building’s smaller than I remember or I’ve grown a lot - I think it might be the latter - because I’m walking down the coridor and I’m thinking this used to be huge, it used to massive, but now I’m like my head’s nearly touching the ceiling!

"It feels good though, it’s nice to see some familiar teachers, some familiar faces, and I just remember being a kid, they’re stood in front of me in their uniform and I just remember what that felt like, running around, but yeah its nice to be back.”