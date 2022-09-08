Liv Cooke visits her old school, Leyland's Woodlea Junior School, for grand opening of a new building
This week, professional football freestyler Liv Cooke visited Woodlea Junior School in Leyland for the opening of a brand new building.
The Leyland born star, who was a pupil at the school herself, officially opened the multi-purpose building named 'Woodea's’ on Monday.
The 23-year-old, a five-time world record holder, cut the rope on Woodea’s, which will be a welcome addition to pupils, staff and the wider community.
Headteacher Jillian Shorrocks said: "The opening of Woodea's marks the start of a new chapter at Woodlea.
Most Popular
-
1
GCSE results day 2022: nationally top grades are down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels
-
2
Blackpool car crash survivor is helping young adults switch from anti-social behaviour to construction careers with apprenticeship programme
-
3
Archbishop Temple prom: 12 pictures of sunshine, classic cars and designer dresses as Preston pupil enjoy end of term party
-
4
Liv Cooke visits her old school, Leyland's Woodlea Junior School, for grand opening of a new building
-
5
Preston reception class pictures: 13 images from our First Class Kids special
"Woodea's is based solely on a nurturing philosophy, where staff interact, engage and plan meaningful and enriching activities.”
The building will initially be used as the home of their new before and after school club, which is also attended by children from neighbouring St Andrew's Infant School.
Woodea's will also be used as a training suite for education staff from Woodlea and the wider community, whilst the children of Woodlea will use the room for lessons that use the school grounds.
This includes an archaeological dig site, den building area, wildflower meadow and pond area.
Read More
On returning to her old alma mater, Liv, who herself was taught by Jillian, said: “I’m not sure if the building’s smaller than I remember or I’ve grown a lot - I think it might be the latter - because I’m walking down the coridor and I’m thinking this used to be huge, it used to massive, but now I’m like my head’s nearly touching the ceiling!
"It feels good though, it’s nice to see some familiar teachers, some familiar faces, and I just remember being a kid, they’re stood in front of me in their uniform and I just remember what that felt like, running around, but yeah its nice to be back.”
Jillian added: "Having Liv Cooke back at Woodlea to open Woodea's made it even more special: having been a pupil here, Liv is a prime example that dreams can become reality with perseverance, goals, drive and determination. It was inspiring for the children to see, someone who is once stood where they are today can go on to become so successful."