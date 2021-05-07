Little shoppers first through the doors of new Leyland Aldi
Nursery school children were the first through the doors of Leyland's new Aldi store yesterday (Thursday, May 6).
Stonehouse Private Day Nursery and Preschool, part of Just Childcare, is located next to the new Aldi store on School Lane and the children became very interested in the building.
Nursery manager Katy Cowell said: "We have a shared site with Aldi and had quite a bit of involvement with the development.
"It was a coincidence because the children had seen different parts of the development taking place and it sparked an interest.
"We continued working with the store as the builders had a big impact on our outside area."
Manager Katy said the store had been 'fantastic' in its engagement with the nursery and allowed them to browse the store and the famous special buys before the branch was opened to the public - in socially distanced, COVID-safe bubbles of course.
"They have really wanted the children to be involved," she said.
"Everything Aldi stands for is exactly what Just Childcare stands for which is healthy eating."
The nursery manager hopes that the partnership with Aldi will continue into the future.
Aldi was recently named by consumer group 'Which?' as the cheapest UK supermarket after a price comparison of 20 essential items.
At the opening, store manager Charlotte Garner said: "It’ll be lovely to welcome local customers into the new store and provide them with easy access to affordable, high quality food."
More information about Stonehouse Nursery and Preschool, which welcomes children from birth to the age of five, can be found at its website here.