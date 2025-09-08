Leyland school frontrunner in government drive to make schools more inclusive

Wellfield Academy in Leyland, part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, has launched new specialist spaces to strengthen support for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). The move positions the school as a frontrunner in the government’s drive to make mainstream schools more inclusive.

The new provision, called Endeavour Thrive, will initially provide 20 places in consultation with the local authority. Pupils will continue to learn alongside their peers in mainstream classes, using the dedicated facilities only for additional support when required.

This reflects the government’s long-term plans to ensure more children with SEND have their needs met in mainstream schools, with inclusion placed firmly at the heart of education.

Wellfield headteacher, Jamie Lewis, said: “We have always prided ourselves on being an inclusive school, so this is a natural next step.

The new Endeavour Thrive classroom

“Our ambition is simple: every child should feel they belong, are understood, and have the opportunity to succeed.

“The launch of Endeavour Thrive means we can provide extra tailored support when needed, while making sure students remain fully part of mainstream school life. We know that when teachers are trained to support a wide range of needs, the benefits are felt by all students.”

This comes after the government announced a £6.7 billion capital settlement for education, part of a programme of reform designed to improve the experiences of children with SEND and their families. A central aim is to ensure that more pupils can thrive in mainstream schools, supported by staff with the expertise to understand and meet their needs.

Further detail on these government reforms will follow this autumn, when the Schools White Paper and the Curriculum and Assessment Review set out final plans to address barriers for children with SEND and improve their opportunities and life chances.

David Clayton, CEO of Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “Inclusion is not an add-on, but central to what makes a school strong.

“By equipping teachers with the right training and creating environments where children with additional needs are supported alongside their peers, schools like Wellfield are showing what true inclusion looks like and when schools get this right, every child benefits.”

With its focus on inclusive practice, Wellfield is helping to demonstrate how mainstream schools can adapt to meet the needs of all young people, building stronger communities and improving outcomes for every student.