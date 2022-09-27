The Moss Side playground in Dunkirk Lane, Leyland, which was officially opened by South Ribble Mayor Coun David Howarth, has been improved after residents had a big say in how it looks.

The council carried out a consultation exercise amongst residents in the area and took onboard suggestions made by the families whose youngsters use it.

Mayor Coun David Howarth officially re-opens the playground.

The much-needed revamp - the first for the playground in 17 years - is part of South Ribble's £2.4m investment programme in parks and open spaces in the borough.

“It is so important that we give children safe places to go outdoors, explore and be active, whilst having fun," said council leader Coun Paul Foster.

"I encourage everyone from the borough to come along and try out this amazing playground.

“We are delighted to have officially opened Moss Side Playground for all residents and visitors of South Ribble to enjoy.

“We know this facility, like all of them, will be well used and appreciated by the many visitors that use these fabulous developments every day.”

The opening ceremony was attended by ward members and other councillors. They were joined by children from Poplars Nursery and pupils from Moss Side Primary School.

The brand-new equipment is aimed at toddlers (ages 2 - 6) and juniors (ages 7 - 12)

The refurbishment took South Ribble Borough Council eight weeks to complete after last being refurbished in 2005 with only toddler equipment.

