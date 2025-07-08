Leyland Methodist Infant School praised by Ofsted for being an “inclusive and happy school”

Leyland Methodist Infant School has been widely praised by Ofsted following its first inspection in over a decade – and has been graded as Good in every judgement area.

During the two-day visit, inspectors commended the school’s inclusive ethos, high expectations and the strong start to education it provides for its youngest learners, all under the more rigorous set of guidelines that have been introduced since the school’s last inspection in 2013.

Ofsted inspectors also praised the school’s warm and nurturing environment, highlighting the positive relationships between staff, pupils and families. The report noted: “Leaders and staff have created strong, supportive relationships with pupils and their families. Pupils feel they are well cared for and are keen to do their best.”

Karen Chadwick, Executive Headteacher of Leyland Methodist Infant School, said:

Happy pupils at Leyland Methodist Infant School celebrating Ofsted result

“We are really pleased that the report celebrates what makes our school the school that it is – our happy, caring and inclusive ethos.

“While Ofsted judgements are important, knowing that our supportive environment helps children feel ready to learn and able to thrive is hugely rewarding. Our children shone throughout the inspection, and we take huge satisfaction in the fact that all parents who completed the survey said that their child felt safe at our school – and nearly 100% said they would recommend it to others.

“That is a real testament to the commitment and expertise of our staff – we are a real team here at Leyland Infants.”

Highlights from the report included:

Pupils and staff are proud to be part of this inclusive and happy school.

The school expects pupils to do well so that they are ready for the junior school when that time comes.

Pupils are enthusiastic and enjoy learning new things.

Reading is at the heart of the school’s curriculum. Early on, pupils develop a love of books.

The school supports pupils with SEND extremely well. It accurately identifies how pupils’ barriers to learning. Where pupils need something more individual, this is provided without delay.

Staff are proud to work at this school. They feel valued and are appreciative of the considerations the school and the trust take concerning their workload and well-being.

The report also highlighted the opportunities that children are given to be able to grow.

Older children “act as role models for younger pupils,” with sports leaders supporting Reception children during lunchtimes. The school council “were involved in the design for the new school logo,” while the ethos group “actively raise funds for charities both near to home and further afield”, including a local foodbank and a Methodist school in Uganda.

The report also recognised the strength of leadership across the school and the wider Epworth Education Trust, noting that trust leaders and governors “have a clear, shared vision” and work closely together to hold the school to account and ensure high-quality education and outcomes for pupils.

Julie-Ann Hewitt, CEO of Epworth Education Trust, added: “This report is a wonderful reflection of the hard work and commitment of the whole school community.

“Leyland Methodist Infant School has achieved a huge amount over recent years, and to maintain the standards that it has over such a long period of time is a sign of a really strong and stable school.

“There is so much to celebrate, and we are so proud of everyone connected to the school.”

For more information about Leyland Infant Methodist School, please visit their website: www.leylandmethodistschools.org.uk