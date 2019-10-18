Lancaster University to host festival of writing talent

An opportunity to watch and listen to writers and artists from all over the north will take place at the start of next month.

Lancaster Words is a three-day celebration of the written and spoken word run by the Department of English Literature and Creative Writing at Lancaster University.

Lenni Sanders. Photo by Charlie Hammond

It features appearances by writers and artists such as Lancaster University alumni Dr Yvonne Battle-Felton and Lenni Sanders together with poet Zaffar Kunial and Cat Woodward.

It launches on Thursday November 7 and runs through to November 9.

As part of the three days, there will be a series of readings, discussions and workshops in the centre of Lancaster.

Lecturer in Creative Writing at Lancaster University and one of the organisers of the festival, Tajinder Hayer, said: “Lancaster Words is a chance to see and hear some of the brightest literary talent from the region and beyond.”

“It’s also the chance to stretch your own literary skills through our various workshops.”

With the majority of events being free, make sure you book in advance to avoid disappointment. For more information and to book your place please visit: www.lancaster.ac.uk/lancasterwords