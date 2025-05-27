A university in Lancashire says they are “delighted” to be given the highest rating possible by a prestigious global rankings.

Lancaster University has been awarded 5 Stars for overall performance in a prestigious global QS rating.

The QS Stars rating system assesses universities against best practices, and was developed by leading higher education insight specialist Quacquarelli Symonds.

Lancaster is one of only 16 UK institutions with an overall five-star rating, and one of 129 universities worldwide.

QS Stars is an opt-in university rating system that, unlike rankings, offers an in-depth picture of the strengths and weaknesses of a university in specific areas.

What did the QS say about Lancaster University?

The University received five-star ratings for teaching, facilities, subject rankings (Linguistics), employability, good governance, environmental impact, research, innovation and knowledge transfer, and global engagement.

Lancaster is one of only five UK-based universities to receive five stars for innovation and knowledge transfer, and one of eight in the UK to score five stars for good governance.

The university is one of 27 and 47 worldwide respectively in these categories.

Lancaster also achieved maximum scores in a range of measures that contribute to the individual categories, including overall student satisfaction, which supports the teaching assessment, and academic reputation, which feeds into research.

Other measures in which the university received maximum marks include career support service, graduate employment rate, environmental sustainability policies and international collaborations.

What has the university said about their rankings?

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Rebecca Lingwood said: “We are delighted to receive such high scores across a diverse range of categories, reflecting the positive work underway right across the University.

“This is fantastic recognition of our commitment to delivering the highest quality research, teaching and student experience, while making a difference to communities locally, nationally and globally.”

Do any other Lancashire instiutions have a QS star rating?

Out of the other higher education stablishments in Lancashire, only the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) has also opted in to receive a QS star rating.

UCLan currently holds a 4 star QS rating, alongside five other universities.

Both universities do also feature in the QS Global Rankings, UCLan being in the 951-1000 category whilst Lancaster is in joint 141st place alongside a Dutch and an American institution.