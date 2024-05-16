Lancaster remains best university in North West England in Complete University Guide
and live on Freeview channel 276
The University scored highly in a number of individual subjects including Social Work – ranked number one in the UK – while Architecture made its first appearance in the Guide going straight in at number seven.
Lancaster also maintained a high national position – ranking 11th out of 130 universities across the UK.
· Social Work – ranked number 1
· Communication and Media Studies – ranked number 2
· Biomedical Sciences – ranked number 3
· Linguistics – ranked number 3
· Drama, Dance and Cinematics – ranked number 4
· Italian – ranked number 4
· Creative Writing – ranked number 6
· Architecture – ranked number 7
· Art and Design – ranked number 7
· French – ranked number 7
· Marketing – ranked number 7
· German – ranked number 8
· Physics and Astronomy – ranked number 8
· English – ranked number 10
· Sports Science – ranked number 10
Professor Wendy Robinson, Lancaster University Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education, said: “It is fantastic to see Lancaster retain its position as the top-ranked university in the North West, and to also maintain a good position among the best institutions in the UK.
“From our cutting-edge research and wonderful teaching, to our vibrant campus and welcoming atmosphere, Lancaster is an excellent university which constantly seeks to enhance and enrich our overall student experience, with a holistic approach to their learning and personal growth.”
The Complete University Guide league table is based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, spending on student facilities, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects – outcomes, and graduate prospects – on track. It includes 130 institutions.