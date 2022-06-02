Children from Eccleston Primary School, Mere Brow Primary and Bickerstaffe Primary School created posters to celebrate International Women’s Day, and their designs were printed into professional postcards.

This led to an inspiring exhibition at the John Lewis department store in Liverpool.

The project was led by Hayley Coggins, creative and educational founder of the Shine programme.

Proud artists at Bickerstaffe Primary School

Hayley delivers a bespoke programme of weekly sessions to small groups of children from the ages of 5-11 across schools in the county.

She said: “We explore mindfulness, self-esteem and wellbeing through group discussions, reflections and creative activities.

“Children absolutely love using their imaginations to explore and discover their gifts and talents which has a profound impact on building their confidence and self-esteem.

Talented students at Mere Brow Primary School show their designs in working progress ahead of the John Lewis exhibition

‘I’ve always been passionate about inspiring young people through their journey of mindfulness and personal growth; it’s the greatest feeling to know that my Shine programme is making such a positive difference to the lives of so many young people.

“It was so heart-warming to see the beaming smiles of our Shine groups as they entered John Lewis, walking so tall with their families supporting them!

“The feedback from families has been incredible and I am so grateful to all for their continued support.

"It is an absolute privilege to see how Shine can bring out hidden potential in children of all ages.”

Youngsters at Eccleston Primary School dedicated their lunch times to create their designs in preparation for their exhibition

One pupil said: “It was brilliant. I felt so happy and proud to see my work at John Lewis!’

‘My confidence since joining Shine is as high as the Empire State Building!’