Lancashire school trust shortlisted for National Excellence Award
Endeavour Learning Trust, which runs six schools in the North West, spanning South Ribble, West Lancashire and North Sefton, has been shortlisted for a Governance Award at this year’s Multi Academy Trust Excellence Awards.
The Governance Professional of the Year Award category is designed to acknowledge outstanding contribution to school governance including supporting trustees and local governors, leadership and strategy, aspirations for growth and improving reporting on impact.
Endeavour Learning Trust’s Governance and Compliance Professional, Catherine White, has been shortlisted from school trusts across England for the prestigious award.
Commenting on behalf of Endeavour’s Board of Trustees, the long standing Chair Helen Dicker who has held the post for 25 years said: “Catherine is quite simply the best Clerk that the Trust has ever worked with. Her knowledge of law and governance is outstanding. I’d go as far as to say that she’s a walking encyclopaedia for governance.”
Ms White is praised for initiating new training sessions, including working with each school and their Local Academy Councils (LAC) and bi-annual trust-wide sessions to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the Trust.
The MAT awards give trusts across the UK the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of their schools, pupils and staff and the positive impact they have on their local community. The awards ceremony will be held later this year.
David Clayton, CEO of Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “The significance of good governance cannot be overstated, and Catherine's invaluable expertise, guidance, and unwavering support have served as the cornerstone for the smooth running of our schools. I’m so pleased that the award will raise awareness of the indispensable role strong governance plays in building educational excellence and the work we do to support our children, colleagues and communities to flourish and thrive.”