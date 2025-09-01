Lancashire school place applications open for next year: all you need to know

Applications have opened for primary and secondary school places in Lancashire next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online system in the Lancashire County Council area is now live and parents and carers can apply for children who are either starting primary school or moving up to secondary school in September 2026.

The closing date for applications for primary school is 15th January, 2026 - and much sooner for secondary places, applications for which shut on 31st October, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An application is necessary even if the child's brother or sister is already at the school, or if the school is linked to a nursery attended by the child.

The admissions criteria for individual schools is available on their website or upon request.

While all applications received up to the closing dates are given equal priority, a late application after the deadline may reduce the chance of securing a preferred school.

County Coun Matthew Salter, cabinet member for education and skills said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is vital that parents and guardians carefully consider the right school for their children and submit this choice as soon as they have decided.

"Apply as soon as you can to ensure the best chance of securing your preferred school.

"Our online application process is quick and easy and the whole process should only take a few minutes.

"All parents and carers need to apply for their child's place as no-one will be automatically allocated a place. They can also look at how their child will get to school as part of the admissions process and check whether they qualify for travel assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you need any support in making your application, our admissions team will be happy to help."

A child may be eligible free transport to school, depending on how far their walk would be. There is also support for families on low incomes.

To apply for a place and for more information, visit: www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools