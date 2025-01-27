Lancashire School Celebrates NODA Drama Award Nominations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ormskirk School in Lancashire is celebrating after it received eight nominations from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) for its musical production of The Addams Family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ormskirk School in Lancashire is celebrating after it received eight nominations from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) for its musical production of The Addams Family.

The school, which is part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, was nominated at a district level, with the musical itself nominated, as well as its directors and six pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NODA, which supports and celebrates amateur theatre across the UK, praised the production in an overwhelmingly positive review, leading to an impressive eight award nominations.

Addams Family production at Ormskirk

The nominations include:

Best Youth Musical - The Addams Family

Best Director of a Musical – Paula Carter & Sarah Simm

Best Supporting Male Character in a Musical – Will G (as Lucas Beineke)

Best Supporting Female Character in a Musical – Hannah A (as Alice Beineke)

Best Male Character Comedy Performance – Charlie G (as Uncle Fester)

Best Leading Male in a Musical – Luca P (as Gomez Addams)

Best Leading Female in a Musical – Daisy C (as Wednesday Addams)

Best Leading Female in a Musical – Hazel J (as Morticia Addams)

The NODA review highlighted the production’s exceptional quality, with the NODA representative, Jim Briscow, describing it as "perfectly staged, looked and sounded amazing”. He also remarked that the production “just oozed quality!"

The nominations will be celebrated at the NODA District 6 Awards event, which takes place in February at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan.

Addams Family production at Ormskirk

Winners from this event will represent the district in the Northwest Regional Finals, a prestigious platform for recognising the finest amateur theatre in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Simm, Co-Director of the production, shared her excitement:

"We are delighted that our young people and staff have been recognised for their high-quality production of The Addams Family. It is an honour to be nominated by NODA and testament to the hard work of all those involved in Ormskirk School productions.

“We look forward to attending the awards evening next month, where there is always a supportive atmosphere celebrating the best that amateur theatre has to offer in our area."

This recognition reflects the dedication, talent, and creativity of the Ormskirk School community and reinforces the Endeavour Learning Trust’s commitment to fostering the arts.