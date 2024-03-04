Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mount Carmel High School has received high praise after it has banned mobile phones in the classroom.

The ban, which was brought in at the start of the school year, is said to have seen a higher level of focus and less distractions amongst pupils.

Speaking to the BBC, Deputy head teacher Paul Dugdale said: "We came at this originally from a safeguarding angle.

"We can control what they see online in our IT systems but they could be accessing anything on their own phones.

"We knew they wanted their phones for on the way to school and going home especially in winter going home in the dark - so this is the best of both worlds."

This comes as new government guidance was given to schools last month intended to stop the use of mobile phones during the school day as part of a plan to "minimise disruption and improve behaviour in classrooms".

On arrival, pupils are told to place their phones in a locked cabinet where a scanner detects any phones not placed in the allocated space.

This policy has proved to be a great success and pupils, staff and teachers have all welcomed the decision.

Parent of a Mount Carmel High pupil, Rachel said: “I welcome the decision as it keeps the young people focused on their studies.

“It stops a lot of negativity at lunch times with social media and for once they can focus on real life and not the cyber world.

“It's been managed very well I think, and the school has made sure that those who need phones due to medical reasons like monitoring blood sugar can have them.

Speaking to other parents, Rachel has seen that a vast majority are in agreement with policy too.

There has been evidence available suggesting that phones in the classroom are distracting and result in a lack of focus on what is being taught.

In addition, this sensible policy has reduced bullying, online abuse amongst pupils and improved behaviour.

Back In 2021 the government called for a ban on mobile phones in school yet unions objected.