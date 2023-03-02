Thousands of pupils across Lancashire received their secondary school offers yesterday (March 1.)

Whilst nine out of 10 pupils in Lancashire this year received their first choice offer, that still leaves some who may be disappointed.

If you are considering appealing your child’s place or adding their name on a different school’s waiting list, you may want to consider which schools have most recently been the hardest to get into.

The latest official figures show that hundreds of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in Lancashire last year, with 66 secondary schools making the oversubscribed list. Of these, 28 were in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.

Below we reveal the top 20 hardest secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble hardest to get into, ranked from highest to lowest.

All the information is from Department of Education data released in June 2022, which you can download here.

Oversubscribed secondary schools 20 secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble that were the most oversubscrbied for 2022/23.

Albany Academy (ranked 2nd) Albany Academy had 193 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 121 of these were offered places. This means 72 pupils did not get a place.

Broughton High School (ranked 3rd) Broughton High School had 253 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 167 of these were offered places. This means 86 pupils did not get a place.

Preston Muslim Girls High School (ranked 4th) Preston Muslim Girls High School had 173 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 116 of these were offered places. This means 57 pupils did not get a place.