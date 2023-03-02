Lancashire school appeals: top 20 oversubscribed secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble last year
Thousands of pupils across Lancashire received their secondary school offers yesterday (March 1.)
Whilst nine out of 10 pupils in Lancashire this year received their first choice offer, that still leaves some who may be disappointed.
If you are considering appealing your child’s place or adding their name on a different school’s waiting list, you may want to consider which schools have most recently been the hardest to get into.
The latest official figures show that hundreds of children missed out on a place at their preferred secondary school in Lancashire last year, with 66 secondary schools making the oversubscribed list. Of these, 28 were in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble.
Below we reveal the top 20 hardest secondary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble hardest to get into, ranked from highest to lowest.
All the information is from Department of Education data released in June 2022, which you can download here.