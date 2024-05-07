Lancashire pupils take part in heroic dress up for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They weren’t the only ones to harness their inner Spiderman, Batman and Supergirl as pupils from Barton’s St Mary & St Andrew’s Catholic Primary and Busy Bees nursey on site at the Royal Preston Hospital joined in the fun.

There were also more mature participants too as staff from various Royal Preston Hospital wards, its play and call centre teams and staff from the Hazelwood Ward at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and Leyland’s Broadoaks Child Development Centre took part, as did colleagues from docks-based business networking company the Shout Network.

Charity team fundraiser Lucy Clark said: “This was our third consecutive year of bringing National Superhero Day to the Preston area and using it to help raise funds as who doesn’t enjoy dressing up as their superhero alter ego! We’re very grateful to everyone who supported us.”

National Superhero Day first launched in the USA in 1995 when employees of Marvel Comics came to work dressed as Iron Man, Captain America and other comic strip heroes in honour of unsung community heroes. It is now a worldwide annual event celebrating community champions.

The charity team works to fund ground-breaking projects, which greatly enhance the experience of patients and their families undergoing treatment at the Royal Preston and Chorley and South Ribble Hospitals as well as at other facilities managed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.