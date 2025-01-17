Lancashire primary school get creative as they establish school growing space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With no grass and lots of tarmac, Nelson St Philip’s Primary School in Lancashire got inventive when establishing a growing space. Inspired by a Food for Life training session and lots of pupil creativity, they set up their own ‘Grow Our Own’ area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sustainability was at the front of their mind when creating their space. They repaired, renovated and reused whatever they could get their hands on to create raised beds to grow all sorts of plants.

A broken plant trolley was fixed up and filled with compost, whilst old planters were salvaged and attached to a fence for extra growing space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time ever the school will be able to harvest and cook school-grown food, including potatoes, beetroot, lettuce, peas, chives and strawberries.

A pupil doing some gardening.

This new and improved garden area also means the school team can link growing to the curriculum as they explore topics like life cycles and where food comes from.

Mrs Swire, a teacher at Nelson St Philip, says:

“The children have thoroughly enjoyed being able to watch their plants grow from seeds to seedlings, then into real, flowering plants. They check and care for the plants daily to help with their learning of ‘Understanding the World’. Seeing their reactions is wonderful.”

The school are enrolled in the Food for Life programme, which was commissioned by Lancashire County Council in 2023 to make good food the norm across Lancashire.