Lancashire Post school reception class photos - how to view, buy and get copies of the paper

By Claire Lark
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST
The super-cute Lancashire Post pictures of our town’s four and five year olds in their first days at school are ready for publishing in the paper and will be going online afterwards, so keep an eye out. The bumper picture special is always an eagerly anticipated supplement for parents, grandparents, siblings and the children themselves as they pose for the traditional class line-up pictures for the local paper.

They are a great way to celebrate the start of such an important milestone in a child’s life.

The full supplement will be out on November 2 and will be available in local newsagents and supermarkets.

Roebuck Primary School - Acorn classRoebuck Primary School - Acorn class
However, if you do miss it, you can still buy back copies from our subscriptions department.

They are a fantastic set of pictures, full of precious memories, so if you want to buy a copy of the photographs call ABC Portraits Bernadette on 07785275233.

Here’s a look at some of the Year 1 pictures which were featured this week: 53 photos of Year 1 pupils from primary schools across Preston, Garstang, Ribbleton, Penwortham & Blackburn

