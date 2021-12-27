Lancashire named worst place in country for parents keeping children off school

More fines were issued to Lancashire parents after their children missed school last year than anywhere else in England.

Fines for school absences dropped significantly across England during the coronavirus pandemic – which the National Association of Headteachers described as unsurprising, as the crisis “fundamentally changed” the education landscape.

Department for Education data shows that 1,831 penalty notices were issued to Lancashire parents for a child’s poor attendance in 2020-21 – though measures did not apply for two months when schools were not open to all pupils.

Though no figures were available for 2019-20 because of the pandemic, the number of fines last year was down 80 per cent from 9,219 in 2018-19.

The area issued more fines than any other local authority in the country – accounting for four per cent of all penalty notices handed out across England.

Of the fines last year, 1,671 (91 per cent) were for unauthorised family holidays, while eight were for being late.

Across England, the number of notices issued fell from 333,400 to just 45,800 over this period – a fall of 86 per cent, and the lowest number since 2011-12.

Their use varied greatly in different parts of the country, with 15 local authorities issuing 10 or fewer.

Meanwhile, just a dozen areas were responsible for over one third of all fines nationally last year.

James Bowen, director of policy for school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Fines have always been a blunt instrument when it comes to managing persistent absenteeism, and even more so if the reasons are related to the pandemic.

“Schools will be working closely with families where persistent absenteeism is an issue to provide the necessary support to help get pupils back into school.

“The reality is that if a parent is concerned enough about their child’s safety to keep them off school, the threat of a fine is unlikely to change their minds.”

Penalty notices are £60 if paid within 21 days of being issued, but rise to £120 if paid between 22 and 28 days.

If the penalty is still outstanding, the council must either prosecute for the original offence or withdraw the notice.

There were almost 5,000 prosecutions for non-payment nationally last year – 109 in Lancashire.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “It’s important that all children are in school during term time, particularly as most will have missed out on extended periods of face-to-face education over the last two years, and many continue to face ongoing disruption as a result of Covid.

“Headteachers have discretion over whether to classify an absence as authorised or unauthorised, and local authorities over whether to issue penalty notices.

“All involved will be mindful of the difficult circumstances of the last two years when making those decisions.”