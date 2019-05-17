Lancashire County Council are looking for ex-Armed Forces school mentors - could this be you?

Ex-servicemen and women are wanted for a school mentoring programme with Lancashire County Council

The job advertisement says that the focus of the Mentor programme is to "support young people in secondary school" to "improve their attendance, inclusion, and progression and develop skills which create more opportunities."

Lancashire County Council

The position is full time - though not during school holidays. The salary is therefore based on 43.89 weeks of work, and is £16,136 - £16,788.

The Council say they want people who served in the armed forces to work with children "on a one to one basis, inspiring, motivating and supporting them to make the best of their education and maximise their potential."

Successful applicants will work in schools, while also being supported by a supervising officer, and learning to become a fully trained mentor.

Full details of the role can be found here.

Do you know someone who would do well in this role? Let them know about it - the closing date is May 30.