Lancashire apprentices build successful careers with Anwyl

Anwyl trainees Zach Trenchard, Luca Blackshaw and Andrew Roney

Andrew Roney and Joseph Weston are both building careers with Buckshaw Village based Anwyl Homes Lancashire. They’re reaping the benefits of Anwyl’s earn and learn training schemes, which see apprentices and other trainees paid to gain work experience and recognised qualifications.

Andrew Roney, from Fleetwood, was a site operative for Anwyl for 18 months before being taken on as a trainee assistant site manager.

“I’ve always wanted to work in the construction industry. My dad is a site manager for Anwyl and has been a big influence on me. There’s a lot to learn but I’m enjoying the challenge and hope to become a site manager myself in future,” Andrew said.

Andrew is currently based at Anwyl’s Parr Meadows development in Eccleston. Alongside working on site he’s undertaking an online course with the NHBC, which will lead to a level four NVQ in site management.

Joseph Weston, from Leyland, initially worked part time as a general site operative while studying for a foundation degree in sports coaching.

“Family members are in site management and I preferred working on sites. Post university I started working for Anwyl full time with the view to progressing from being a site operative to being a trainee assistant site manager,” Joseph explained.

“I spend one day a week at college doing an NHBC apprenticeship and NVQ level four in site management. The rest of the week I’m out working on site at Parr Meadows in Eccleston.”

Jospeh’s advice to anyone considering an apprenticeship is “do it”.

“There’s potential for good career progression and job satisfaction with good pay,” he added. “My favourite part of the job is being able to handover high quality homes to customers.”

All of Anwyl’s trade and office apprenticeships combine on-the-job training with day release attendance at college and all apprentices work towards recognised qualifications.