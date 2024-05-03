Lancashire Academy Trust shortlisted for prestigious Tes Schools Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dubbed the ‘Oscars of education’, the Tes Schools Awards is a prestigious programme celebrating the best of education across the UK. Endeavour, a highly respected and thriving trust in the North West, currently spanning South Ribble, West Lancashire and North Sefton, has been shortlisted in the Trust Team of the Year (9 schools or less) category. There are four secondary schools and two primary schools formally in the trust, a wider School Alliance partnership and a significant extended services and community provision.

The shortlist was compiled by a panel of judges, including school leaders and sector experts. The schools and teachers they chose showcase the best of education across the sector within 21 award categories, covering all areas of school education.

Jon Severs, Editor of Tes Magazine, said: "Congratulations to all the shortlisted entries - the standard was so high this year despite the challenges schools face. It is critical we celebrate excellence and share it widely so we can ensure that the fantastic work happening in education is properly recognised."

Endeavour Learning Trust Leadership Team (CEO David Clayton centre right)

David Clayton, CEO of Endeavour Learning Trust, said: “Being recognised as a finalist in the prestigious Tes Schools Awards is a tremendous honour. We are proud of our family of schools working as one team to ensure that every child within our communities has the support that they need to thrive. We are a small trust with a big heart and have built partnerships with other neighbouring schools to actively support their success and growth too.”