Kingsfold Primary School: Remembering the fallen

By K Tierney
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:12 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 13:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This Remembrance Sunday, our school had the privilege of representing the local community during the heartfelt commemorations dedicated to those who have given their lives for our country.

A group of pupils, along with some of our dedicated staff, attended the touching church service at St. Leonard’s, where the atmosphere was filled with reflection and respect.

As part of the ceremony, the children laid a lovely wreath at the Penwortham memorial, showing our heartfelt gratitude and remembrance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This simple yet meaningful act highlighted the values of respect and honour that we aim to teach our pupils, while reminding us all of the importance of remembering our history and the sacrifices made for our freedom.

The day was a moving reminder of the courage shown by so many and created an opportunity for our young learners to connect with the community in a meaningful way.

Related topics:Penwortham
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice