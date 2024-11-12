Kingsfold Primary School: Remembering the fallen
A group of pupils, along with some of our dedicated staff, attended the touching church service at St. Leonard’s, where the atmosphere was filled with reflection and respect.
As part of the ceremony, the children laid a lovely wreath at the Penwortham memorial, showing our heartfelt gratitude and remembrance.
This simple yet meaningful act highlighted the values of respect and honour that we aim to teach our pupils, while reminding us all of the importance of remembering our history and the sacrifices made for our freedom.
The day was a moving reminder of the courage shown by so many and created an opportunity for our young learners to connect with the community in a meaningful way.