Kingsfold Primary School: Remembering the fallen

This Remembrance Sunday, our school had the privilege of representing the local community during the heartfelt commemorations dedicated to those who have given their lives for our country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of pupils, along with some of our dedicated staff, attended the touching church service at St. Leonard’s, where the atmosphere was filled with reflection and respect.

As part of the ceremony, the children laid a lovely wreath at the Penwortham memorial, showing our heartfelt gratitude and remembrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This simple yet meaningful act highlighted the values of respect and honour that we aim to teach our pupils, while reminding us all of the importance of remembering our history and the sacrifices made for our freedom.

The day was a moving reminder of the courage shown by so many and created an opportunity for our young learners to connect with the community in a meaningful way.