Leading Catholic boarding school, Stonyhurst College and its pupils say they were honoured by a visit from Judy Murray OBE last month.

The college, near Clitheroe, welcomed Judy for a Q&A evening on Friday April 29, followed by a tennis coaching masterclass for pupils the next day, as part of their elite tennis programme.

The mum of Wimbledon champions Andy and Jamie, who has 64 national titles to her name herself, was invited to the school by Stonyhurst’s Director of Tennis, David Shaw, whom Judy first met in 1995 when they both completed their final tennis coaching qualifications.

Judy Murray OBE visited Stonyhurst College last month for a Q&A session and masterclass.

Pupils had the opportunity to ask Judy questions about her career in tennis and coaching, her life in tennis, and work to promote more women to get involved in the sport.

Stonyhurst Tennis Academy pupils then had the opportunity to attend a tennis masterclass led by the former Scottish tennis international the following day (Saturday April 30.)

Judy, who is set to return to the school in the future, said: “The children that I have met here have been absolutely exemplary, they’re so incredibly curious, they’re polite and they’re looking to learn.’’

Stonyhurst, recently named Lawn Tennis Association’s Lancashire Tennis School of the Year for the second consecutive year, boasts a successful Tennis Academy which has seen increasing success under the directorship of former professional David Shaw and his team of coaches who have developed a cohort of national and regional players within the school.

Judy Murray OBE coached Stonyhurst pupils as part of her visit.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, and presenter of ITV series Driving Force, which showcases the lives of Britain’s most successful sportswomen, added: “I’ve been so impressed with the facilities here. For tennis to have two [outdoor] courts and an indoor dome allows you to play all year round and it means that you can really put on a meaningful tennis programme if you’ve got covered facilities. I’m sure that tennis in the school will go from strength to strength and the kids are very very lucky to have the opportunity to train here alongside all their other academic pursuits.’’

Judy Murray OBE with Stonyhurst tennis coaches Liz Thomas and David Shaw.

Judy Murray with a Stonyhurst College pupil at her masterclass.