JTL celebrates official opening of new Preston training centre

Leading apprenticeship provider JTL has officially opened its state-of-the-art Training Centre at Cable House in Preston, marking a major investment in skills development and career opportunities for young people across Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Civic and industry leaders attended the launch event, including the Mayor of Preston, Cllr Sue Whittam, who formally opened the Centre with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were welcomed by JTL Chief Executive Chris Claydon and were invited to tour the new facilities and meet apprentices and staff.

Located just outside of Preston City Centre, the new Centre represents a £1.4 million investment in the city. Comprising of modern classrooms, breakout areas and fully equipped electrical and plumbing training bays, the Centre is expected to support over 190 apprentices in its first year alone, with future expansion planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Centre will also create 11 new local jobs across teaching, administration and supervisory roles and is designed to align with the region’s Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP), which has identified electricians, plumbers and heating as priority occupations for growth.

The Mayor of Preston, Cllr Sue Whittam, officially opened the centre with JTL CEO Chris Claydon.

The event drew attendance from local employers, training partners, and representatives from the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) and Unite the Union—the two founding bodies of JTL.

Mayor of Preston, Cllr Sue Whittam, said:

“I’m delighted to officially open this impressive new Training Centre and welcome JTL’s investment in Preston. This facility will make a real difference to young people across the region by equipping them with skills for life and careers that contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.”

Alicia Buckley, a third-year apprentice completing her course at JTL Preston, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of Preston toured the new facilities with JTL's Chris Claydon and Clair Bradley.

"Learning at JTL Preston has been a great experience so far - the equipment and facilities in the workshops are cutting edge and the Tutors are experts in their fields, so we know we're getting the highest standard of apprenticeship training. I'm in my third year of my apprenticeship and with one final year to go I'm hoping to stay with my employer and progress my career."

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said:

“The launch of our Preston Training Centre marks a pivotal moment - not just for JTL, but for the wider region. By providing high-quality, industry-aligned training in a modern learning environment, we’re empowering a new generation to build successful careers while addressing critical skills shortages in the building services engineering sector.”