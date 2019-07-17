Josh is riding to biking success

Josh Williams discovered BMX racing two years ago and he hasn't looked back.

The 11 year old Longridge schoolboy is proud to be a Preston Pirate.

Josh (centre) celebrates success

The rising star started by competing in the north and now travels across the country to take part in races, recently competing in a national race in Glasgow.

His proud mum Sue said: "He thoroughly enjoys BMX, as well as keeping him busy he has learnt so much from it. BMX is the love of his life."

Josh had previously joined a football club, attended Freerunning lessons, cubs and studied the martial art of Tang but when he joined the Preston Pirates BMX club everything changed.

Mum Sue explained: "It became obvious very quickly that this was his passion. Very quickly he decided that this was the hobby for him and quit the other extra clubs he had been doing."

Josh Williams on track

Josh's enthusiasm was infectious and it quickly became a family affair with the Nicholson family attending Josh's novice events, where at the end of the season he was in the top three.

After his first year his coaches agreed he could move up to the next class - Expert racing.

He qualified to take part in the Brits contest in Blackpool, then raced at Hartlepool, Manchester Indoor, Leeds, Crewe, Mid Lancs, Knowsley and Bruntowwod contests ..and that was just for starters.

In the same season he was proud to win a trophy on his home track.

Josh Williams is achieving success in the world of BMX racing

By March he had competed in enough regional races to qualify him tor race nationally, at the Manchester indoor BMX track. He qualified through to the quarter finals on his second day of racing.

Sue said: "BMX racing is more than just riding a bike. As well as making some amazing friends, you train as a team and learn many social skills as well, keeping fitted healthy at the same time."

Josh, who is in the Rebel Racing BMX team and is in his final year at primary school, said: "I love BMX because I've made so many good friends, it keeps me fit and I enjoy the training and racing."

At the conclusion of the Rhyl club series in Wales in 2018 he claimed a place on the podium with a first place trophy.

This year he has travelled to the Isle of Man to compete, winning two second and two third places. The 2019 competition round will or has taken in Manchester, Kent, Lancashire, Preston, Hartlepool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Crewe and Bournemouth with the next Brits in Derby at the end of August.

The family is full of praise for the support and opportunities offered by Preston Pirates and its coaches.

For Josh a particular highlight this year was to attend the UCI Supercross World Cup in Manchester and cheer on GB squad members, some of whom trained at Preston Pirates,. He also met world cup winner Key Whyte and local rider Ros Cullen.