Jason continues to build on skills two decades into career

Long-standing employee Jason has achieved his Level 6 NVQ in construction site management after wanting to put himself in better stead to work on a number of new sites the housebuilder has in the pipeline.

Prospect Homes offers all its employees the opportunity to invest in their learning and development so they have the skills to realise their full potential and after two decades in the industry, Jason made the decision to formalise his qualifications.

Jason, 51, started working for Prospect in 2000 as a site manager before becoming contract manager in 2017.

Prospect Homes staff member Jason Webster pictured at Mitton Grange, Whalley, Lancashire

Oldham-based Jason said: “Even though I’ve worked on 20 plus sites in my career, I hadn’t done any extra qualifications during that time. The NVQ is equivalent to a degree – a qualification I never thought I would achieve. My hope is that I can now progress towards higher management roles.

“Looking back, I wish I did it earlier but I’m very grateful to have had the chance to do it at all. The NVQ route was a great way for me to achieve a qualification. I was able to still be out on site instead of stuck in a classroom and I was already doing a lot of the things I was assessed on so gathering workplace evidence and then demonstrating my ability came naturally.”

Jason works closely with Prospect’s head of construction Martin Caldwell and he says he saw Jason’s determination to learn from the outset: “Jason has worked for Prospect Homes since the company was established so he’s got so much experience and knowledge. The NVQ is evidence that his professional development matches his experience.

“He’s a shining example to all our teams on site and I’m looking forward to seeing what Jason achieves going forward.”

Prospect Homes are currently building homes in Whalley, Longridge and Burscough. They have also been granted planning on 99 homes in Widnes and will start on site this autumn. A further 300 more homes are in the pipeline across the North West for open market sale. Prospect Homes also build a number of new affordable homes for their parent company Riverside.