Jam Coding marks an incredible two years by exhibiting at the BETT Show

Just two years ago schools were ‘fully re-opening’ following the disruption brought by Covid. It was a period of turmoil for education with many young people being sent to learn from home which proved to be a challenge for both schools and families.

At the same time a small company from Lancashire was doing the unthinkable. They were actively reaching out to schools, parents, and communities to promote their services.

Having seen the disruption from home learning, which highlighted the need for sound computing skills, they knew it was time.

Jam Coding was first established in 2014 but it was during the pandemic that the company decided to become a franchise and offer their services on a national basis.

The team at Jam Coding visiting the BETT Show in 2023

Having accumulated hundreds of hours of teaching and learning materials that children loved, the time felt right.

Fast forward to today and Jam Coding has over 30 franchises across the UK and reaches over 10,000 young people a week.

Couple this with the fact that they employ over 300 trained Code Coaches nationally and you have a company that has made a huge impact already. But there’s more to come.

Perhaps the most compelling illustration of the company’s growth in this short time is their latest product and service for primary schools.

Their Bespoke Curriculum, which was released in April 2023, is a unique solution for the market to help teachers to deliver computing lessons that are more complex, engaging and fun for young people whilst making the delivery of the sessions easier from a teaching perspective.

The early appetite for this product has been incredible and so now the company is embarking on the next stage of their growth by attending the world’s largest education technology exhibition. Taking place from 24-26th January 2024 the exhibition is attended by education leaders from across the UK and beyond.

Roger Grogan CEO of Jam Coding commented: “It is incredible to see the demand for our products and services continue to thrive.

“The Bespoke Curriculum is capable of revolutionising computing education in the UK and we can’t wait to meet people at BETT who are as passionate about the subject as we are.

After all, it’s the future!”

If you’re visiting the BETT Show and would like to know more about how this product can revolutionise computing at your school, drop by stand SJ72 for a chat.