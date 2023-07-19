It’s ready, teddy, go as kids choose name for Lancashire Mind mascot

Children in Lancashire had a bright idea when mental health charity Lancashire Mind asked for help naming their very own mascot.

The mascot, a huge bear, will be used to aid community engagement and visit schools the charity works with as well as attending some strategic community events such as their flagship fundraiser, Mental Elf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, despite the bears arrival in June, it still didn’t have a name, until the children stepped in.

Teddy and Isaac meet Lancashire Mind mascot Sunny

The charity ran a competition to name the bear, which is sponsored by Spar UK, and after hundreds of entries, the winning name was chosen unanimously by a panel of judges.

The two lucky winners received a visit from the bear at their school assembly where they got to meet the bear in person and receive their prizes.

Teddy Porter 6 from Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School in Preston and Isaac Baines 4 from Croft Nursery both chose the name Sunny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teddy’s mum said: “Teddy was over the moon when he found out the name that he’d suggested had won. He’s such a caring and thoughtful little boy. It’s lovely to think that Teddy had a part to play in helping raise awareness of mental health and wellbeing across Lancashire by naming Lancashire Mind’s mascot. A proud mum moment.

“When asked why he chose the name Teddy said: “It just makes me smile and feel happy and think that’s what everyone should feel like.”

David Dunwell, CEO at Lancashire Mind, who was on the judging panel, said: “We had some great entries but, in the end, it was a unanimous decision. The name just seems right for our mascot. It’s a name we thought everyone could identify with. A friendly, approachable name that conveys a sense of happiness we want everyone to achieve.”

Laura Wilson, Head of Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School said: “It’s never too early to start to teach our children about health and mental wellbeing. We want to provide them with a safe environment where they feel listened to and confident to discuss their feelings. Giving them the right tools to do this is really important and if things like Sunny help make children feel more at ease, then I’m all for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped the mascot will help to promote the charity and encourage people to chat to the team about the work they do and the support that is available at Lancashire Mind.