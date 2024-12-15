It's Beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Pupils Shine in Delightful Nativity Performance. St Mary's RC Primary, a local primary school, recently captivated audiences with their enchanting Nativity play, "Christmas Counts." The Early Years and Key Stage 1 pupils' enthusiasm and talent were on full display, leaving everyone in attendance filled with the Christmas spirit

The Nativity performance, which took place last week, showcased the youngest pupils at St Mary's. From the confident singing to the heartwarming acting.

"All the children were amazing, even our youngest who are just 3 years old," said Mrs Maria Coulthard, the Head teacher at St Mary's RC Primary.