Is this Preston's latest Prom craze? Fulwood Academy pals pull up to big night in style

A group of school leavers from Fulwood turned heads at their Prom when they pulled up to the party in style.



A glittering parade of luxury limousines and flashy sports cars were on show outside the Barton Grange Hotel on Thursday, July 4 to celebrate Fulwood Academy's annual Prom.

Left to right: Louis Nicholson, Ryan Davies, Jakub Riedel , Ben Bolton, Josh Smith

But for a touch of uniquely comic pizzazz, five friends stunned their schoolmates with an entrance like no other.

Jumping behind the wheel of their grans' battery-powered mobility scooters, the boys 'raced' into the venue's car park at a brisk 4mph.

Screeching to a halt outside the entrance, the boys were greeted by a chorus of applause, cheers and giggles from schoolmates.

Head boy Ben Bolton, 15, - alongside best mates Louis Nicholson, Ryan Davies, Jakub Riedel and Josh Smith - struggled to keep a straight face as they rode in tandem to the venue.

Left to right: Louis Nicholson, Ryan Davies, Ben Bolton, Josh Smith, Jakub Riedel said it was a Prom night "they will never forget"

Suited and booted in shades and tuxedos, the boys said they had been planning the stunt for three years.

"We always wanted to do something a bit different, and we had joked about turning up on our grans' scooters since Year 8.

"We've worked really hard for our exams this year, and we just thought we'd celebrate by having a bit of a laugh.

"It's something we'll always remember, and we'll probably all look back on this in years to come and have a proper laugh about it."

Ben revealed how the boys had borrowed the scooters from their grandparents and other relatives especially for Prom night, after promising to take good care of them.

Ben, whose dream is to become a barrister, will be attending Cardinal Newman College in the Autumn, where he will study Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Economics.

He said: "Some of my teachers call me the "cool geek'", because I like to have a laugh with my friends, but also work really hard at my studies.

"I think it's best if you can work hard, but still have a bit of fun. Me and my mates don't take ourselves too seriously and we don't mind having a laugh at our own expense.

"The Prom was a great night and one we'll never forget. Especially after seeing the expression on my girlfriend's face when we pulled up!"