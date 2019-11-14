Ingol Primary School in Preston closes for two days due to sickness bug

A Preston primary school has been forced to close until Monday due to a vomiting bug.

Ingol County Primary School posted an announcement on its website today saying the school would close both today and tomorrow because of the illness.

The statement said: "Due to the high number of children who have had to be sent home with the vomiting bug, we are going to close the school as soon as possible and we will remain closed tomorrow to avoid further spread.

"After school club is also going to be closed for two days.

"Please collect your child as soon as possible."

Lancashire County Council said no other school in the city had closed over the issue.