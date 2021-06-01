In the last few months the school's Parent, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA) found it hard to raise funds over lockdown as there were no summer fairs or non-uniform days.

But an idea to create plant pot statues has taken off - and there are 59 entries with trail maps selling for £1.

Amy Cheyne of the PTFA said: "The community spirit within our village is amazing, coming together to support the children and their events."

The trail, almost five miles long, is around Gregson Lane.

