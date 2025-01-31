Improvements see Rhyddings on the road to success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rhyddings secondary school, part of the LET Education Trust, is looking to the future after a recent Ofsted inspection and report praised the improvements brought about by leadership over the last few months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhyddings was visited by the schools’ inspectorate across two days at the start of January. Every aspect of life at school was examined, including lesson observations and interviews with staff, students, parents and trustees,

While the school was judged as ‘Requires Improvement’ in all categories, inspectors acknowledged and praised the programme of improvements already in place and the efforts that have been made by the new leadership team and the Trust to help the school reach their aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Lancaster, Headteacher, said: “This report rightly shows that there is a lot to be proud of, and a great foundation for future success already in place. Everyone here is aware that there are challenges to be addressed and that we are all, as a school community, already hard at work making changes that will see swift improvements, which Ofsted noted in the report.

User (UGC) Submitted

“I have every confidence that our committed staff, pupils and families, alongside our clear vision and no excuses mantra will ensure we are in a very strong position to respond to Ofsted’s feedback and give our students and community the school they deserve.”

The report highlighted how, with help from the Trust, ‘the school has raised its expectations of pupil’s behaviour’ and has ‘high expectations for pupils’ achievement’, aided by recent improvements in staffing and leadership.

As a result, pupils have begun to benefit from ‘the recent improvements to promote their wider development’, and ‘the work to develop a broad and ambitious curriculum.’ Further enrichment opportunities such as trips abroad, a careers programme and junior leadership opportunities were also praised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improved behaviour policies were credited by inspectors as supporting students to ‘behave well and live up to the school’s expected standards of conduct’, underpinned by ‘substantial changes to the governance arrangements’ which ‘is helping the school to refine its policies and practices to ensure that weaknesses in the curriculum and behaviour are better addressed.’

Other positive comments include:

The school has started to organise activities that help pupils to learn about life in modern Britain. For instance, pupils celebrate and mark faith events at relevant times of the year.

Some pupils relish their roles on the junior leadership team. These positions help pupils to feel heard and valued. Reading ambassadors enjoy supporting their younger peers to develop confidence when reading.

The work to develop a broad and ambitious curriculum is further developed in key stage 3 than in key stage 4. Where the curriculum is better designed, the school has identified the key knowledge that pupils should know and remember to develop their learning over time.

In the main, staff have strong subject expertise. This helps them to choose teaching activities that engage pupils with their learning

The school has effective systems in place to identify the additional needs of pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

The school is increasingly prioritising reading. Recently, it has strengthened the support for younger pupils who struggle to read.

Steve Campbell, CEO of the LET Education Trust, added: “This report contains many positives, which highlight how much work has already been done to make Rhyddings the school we know it can be.

“We are all committed to working with pace and purpose to continue this programme of improvements and ensure that the school is somewhere every child can flourish and thrive.”