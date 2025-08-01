Hundreds of children participate in SPAR Lancashire School Games Preston Finale

Hundreds of children from across Preston, South Ribble, Chorley and West Lancashire took part in the SPAR Lancashire School Games Finale at the UCLan Sports Arena.

An action-packed agenda of events and activities was laid on to mark the finish of the School Games for 2024-25 in the Central Lancashire cluster.

On a bright and breezy day these included target sports, orienteering, footgolf, girls’ football, dance and traditional sports day games, all played out in a feelgood atmosphere.

Run by Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network, the Lancashire School Games have been sponsored by SPAR through its association with James Hall & Co. Ltd since 2006.

The SPAR Lancashire School Games are delivered in three distinct clusters in Lancashire – Coastal, Central, and Pennine – aligned to local needs, and in the 2024-25 academic year, 30,000 children across the county have participated in the Games.

Shayaan Khan, age 11, from St Pius X Preparatory School in Preston, said: “We were very good at the team building challenges. Working together and helping each other, we showed excellent teamwork, and the orienteering was good fun using the map to find what we need.”

Annabelle Henley, age 10, from St Theresa’s Primary School in Penwortham said: “I was playing football which I love, and it was great to be in a team with my friends. We had lots of different opposition teams to play against in a positive environment.”

Madison Ingram, age 8, who attends Moorside Academy in Skelmersdale, said: “I was part of the target sports session. I really enjoyed the golf and getting the ball in the big target area. I also did archery and played ultimate frisbee – I have experience of this before and was much better at it this time.”

Diane Moss, from Holy Cross Primary School in Chorley, said: “I previously worked for Gemma the Chorley School Games Organiser, and I was there when the SPAR Lancashire School Games started in 2006. I still love the School Games now.

“When I speak to children who are now adults and mention the School Games Finale, they still remember it as one of the best days of their life. Taking part is a brilliant experience and children really do get a lot out if it which is why there is such affection for the Games.”

James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.