In serious cases, abusive parents have even been banned from their child’s school 😬

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than four out of five head teachers say they have been abused by parents in the last year

Hundreds say they have also had to ban parents from the schoolgrounds, or get the police involved

But a legal expert says schools usually try a few steps to de-escalate before it comes to such extreme measures

School leaders say they are facing a spike in bad behaviour from parents - leaving them to juggle finding solutions with supporting their pupils.

The results of a new poll by the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), released last week, found that more than four out of five (82%) of 1,600 school leaders surveyed said they had been abused by parents in the last year. While verbal abuse was the most common form - experienced by 85% in the last year - 68% had also experienced threatening behaviour, nearly half (46%) had experienced online abuse, and around one in five (22%) had faced discriminatory language - including racist, sexist or homophobic terms. One in 10 had even suffered physical violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many head teachers had considered leaving the profession, while others had suffered depression or anxiety attacks. Almost all also noted that the behaviour had been on the rise over the last three years. In some cases, schools had to take drastic measures. More than four in 10 (42%) school leaders had to ban a parent from the school grounds in the last year, while around a third had reported parents to police (32%).

NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman has called for an end to the abuse. “The vast majority of parents are very supportive of schools and in most cases the relationship between school and home is really positive. However, in recent years we have heard of a worrying increase in the amount of abuse school leaders are experiencing.

“These are dedicated professionals, who work hard day in day out to deliver a first-rate education for children in often trying circumstances. No-one should have to suffer this sort of abuse in their place of work,” he continued. “Where parents have concerns, worries or complaints, they of course should be able to raise these with the school, but this has to be done in a respectful manner. Put simply, whatever the situation, there is never an excuse for abuse.”

More than 4 in 5 head teachers say they have been abused by a parent in the last year | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Hannah Convery, a teaching expert with business law firm HCB Solicitors , told us how schools try to manage difficult situations with parents, from de-escalation strategies at a classroom level to the role of senior leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the steps she says schools take to maintain strong, positive relationships with families - even when tensions get high:

How schools handle parental abuse

1. Show parents they’re on the same side

Ms Convery said that teachers were often on the frontlines when it came to unhappy parents, and they would often be the first to try and ease tensions. “In situations where a parent is displaying aggressive behaviour, the teacher will often try to reason with them, emphasising that they are on the same side and share the common goal of supporting the child,” she said.

Of course, teachers and schools also need to foster a “positive partnership” with parents by building a sense of community throughout the rest of school year, she continued, not just when there’s a problem.

“To build these relationships, schools can organise events such as parent-teacher meetings or special days where parents can visit the school to observe and better understand the classroom environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Call in reinforcements

Unfortunately, addressing issues at a classroom level may not always work - especially when parents are particularly upset, or don’t feel like they’ve been heard. Sometimes, this can even lead to confrontations with staff outside of the classroom.

Ms Convery said the next step schools usually took was making sure staff members weren’t facing this alone. “If a parent is particularly confrontational, such as approaching the teacher at pick-up time, the school may have additional staff, such as someone on the door, to support the teacher and help de-escalate the situation.”

3. A formal meeting - to hear both sides of the story

If the matter cannot be resolved easily or quickly, the next step was usually to report the incident to a member of the Senior Leadership Team (SLT), she said. This allows both sides to share their reasoning and feelings in a moderated environment, and hopefully agree on an outcome that will benefit the child involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will arrange a meeting with the parent to discuss their concerns in a calm and constructive manner. During this meeting, a member of the SLT will be present to offer support, allowing the teacher to explain their reasoning behind any decisions made.”

How does your child’s school deal with parents’ concerns, and work to build a sense of trust and community in and out of the classroom? Let us know by leaving a comment below.